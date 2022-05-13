ALMERIA

The Andalusians are closer than ever this season to getting direct promotion to the first division. With the victory, Rubi’s men would have 79 points, seven above Valladolid with 9 points remaining for Pucela’s men. There are four wins in the last five games those that have led to the leadership of Almería, who will go with everything for the game in Donostia.

AS to watch: Robertone. The Argentine is a key player in Rubi’s eleven. He contributes to the center of the field and to the attack with very offensive additions.