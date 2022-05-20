Real Sociedad receives Atlético de Madrid this Sunday on the last day of LaLiga Santander 2021/2022 in what will be one of the big games of the day. Both teams are already qualified for Europe, Real will go to the Europa League and Atleti to the Champions League, and it only remains to be seen in which position they will finish in the table: third or fourth in the case of the rojiblancos, fifth or sixth in the case of the txuriurdin team.
Real and Atleti have already faced each other 139 times in LaLiga with a balance of 41 wins for the Basques to 69 for Madrid and 29 draws.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is the Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid? The match will be held at the Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián, with a capacity for 39,500 spectators.
When and what time is Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid? The match takes place on Sunday, May 22 at 10:00 p.m. in Spain (3:00 p.m. in Mexico and 5:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid? In Spain, through Movistar LaLiga 1, 5 and 7. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, it can be followed through DIRECTV Sport.
Where can I watch Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid ‘online’? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, in Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru on DIRECTV GO. And in the United States on ESPN App and ESPN +.
What was the last result between Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid?
The last time these two teams met was in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey this season. La Real eliminated Atleti after winning 2-0 with goals from Januzaj and Shorloth.
LAST NEWS
Real society
Real Sociedad will once again be in the UEFA Europa League. At the moment the Basque team is in sixth place with 62 points, two behind Betis, and if the Verdiblancos lose to Madrid, Imanol’s team could reach that fifth position by adding the three points against Atleti.
To try to take the victory, Imanol Alguacil will be able to count on practically all his players except Carlo Fernández, Mikel Oyarzabal, Natxo Monreal and Ander Barrenetxea, who are out due to various injuries.
Atletico Madrid
Atlético de Madrid has already secured its presence in the next edition of the Champions League, it only remains to be determined whether it will be third or fourth. At the moment the rojiblancos occupy that third position with 68 points, one more than Sevilla.
Simeone could give minutes to the less usual and youth players in the second half depending on how the game goes. But chances are he’ll kick off a good chunk of his starters to secure third place. Those who will not be able to play are the injured Joao Félix and Sime Vrsaljko.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Real society: I recall; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normad, Diego Rico; Zubimendi, Rafinha, Merino, Silva; Sorloth and Isaac
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbis, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann and Cunha
FORECAST 90min
Both teams have already fulfilled their objectives for the season, so a calm match is expected, without great hostilities, so any result can be given.
Result: Real Sociedad 2-2 Atletico Madrid
