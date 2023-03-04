Before facing the Giallorossi in the Europa League, the Basques stop again. Third negative result in a row. Among the Andalusians bad injury for Fali, who goes out on a stretcher

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Good news for Rome. Real Sociedad still can’t find itself. In the Liga match, the Basque team was held 0-0 by Cadiz, who defended very well and even hit the post. Real is always third +2 on Atletico Madrid, who will be able to overtake tomorrow by beating Sevilla.

Silva returns — It is true that the Basques have scored more points (25) away from home than at the Reale Arena (19), but it is clear that this is not the best moment of the Real season. The San Sebastian team have won only one of their last 7 games, a negative run that not coincidentally coincides with the absence of David Silva. The Wizard of Arguineguin is back on the pitch tonight, but only in the second half and evidently still not at his best after the long break that lasted from 21 January. Real Madrid, who will be at the Olimpico on Thursday for the round of 16 of the Europa League, have several doubts. See also F1 | Alpine confident to beat Aston Martin when he has Alonso

Training — Imanol Alguacil took the field with this formation: Remiro in goal, Gorosabel (returning after a month and a half stop), Zubeldia, Le Normand and Diego Rico in defense, midfield with the best trio, Zubimendi, Brais Mendez and Mikel Merino, in front of Kubo, Carlos Fernández, preferred to the Norwegian Sorloth, and the captain Oyarzabal.

Useless possession — Real took the ball and kept it for a long time, but without being able to create great chances. Nice game, but lack of determination and lucidity near the opponent’s area, guarded by a large part of Cadiz who had an excellent opportunity in the 25th minute, wasted by Bongonda.

Real possession — In the 35th minute Imanol reversed the positions of Kubo and Oyarzabal. And before the break, Real made themselves dangerous with a free-kick from Brais Mendez and a shot from 45 meters from Oyarzabal, both intercepted with some heartache by Conan Ledesma. And in the 45th minute Carlos Fernandez wasted the Basques’ best chance of the first half, crafted with great class by Take Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal. See also Chiesa's program: two tastings with Cremonese and Udinese, the turning point from Naples

Stake and change — The two creatives of the Basque team were also inspired at the start of the second half, but Oyarzabal didn’t accept the Japanese’s invitation by a whisker. In the 60th minute Imanol brought on David Silva and Sorloth (another negative performance) in place of Brais Mendez and Carlos Fernandez with Real’s very strong front-wheel drive, but it was Cadiz who came close to scoring when Roger Martì jumped Remiro but with little corner then shot on the post.

Injury and recovery — In the 80th minute Alex Sola and Momo Cho (who has been sidelined since 31 December) came on for Gorosabel and Oyarzabal but Real continued to attack in a confused and unproductive way. The match was interrupted for a long time due to a bad injury to Fali from Cadiz (who went out on a stretcher with a neck brace), but Real, who had won their last 7 matches against Cadiz, didn’t even find the net in the 12 minutes recovery in which he put his opponents under, retreated into his own area and saved by Ledesma, decisive on a shot by Kubo in the 112th minute. See also Néstor Lorenzo: Melgar reveals when the DT arrives at the Colombian National Team

