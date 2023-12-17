PreviousLiveChronicle

In an atmosphere of remembrance of Aitor Zabaleta, the Real fan murdered 25 years ago along with Vicente Calderón, the San Sebastian team and Betis tied in a balanced duel, which sometimes leaned to one side of the mat and sometimes for the other. Imanol's team pushed harder, as befits the host, but the Betis showed solidity and fortitude. In addition, they threatened the Remiro area on many occasions. In principle, the two teams presented themselves with an attractive proposal, although the scoreboard remained dry. The game almost always ended on the edge of the area and the goalkeepers barely had the chance to show off.

0 Remiro, Zubeldia, Tierney (Aihen Muñoz, min. 84), Hamari Traore, Le Normand, Merino (Jon Ander Olasagasti, min. 83), Martín Zubimendi, Arsen Zakharyan, Take Kubo, Oyarzabal (Jon Magunacelaya, min. 75) and André Silva (Sadiq, min. 58) 0 Rui Silva, Pezzella, Abner, Chadi Riad, Aitor Ruibal, Abde (Rodri, min. 72), Marc Roca, Sergi Altimira, Ayoze Pérez, Isco Alarcón and Willian José (Assane Diao, min. 58) Goals Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer Yellow cards Marc Roca (min. 43), Aitor Ruibal (min. 68), Ayoze Pérez (min. 77), Jon Ander Olasagasti (min. 84), Le Normand (min. 86), Isco Alarcón (min. 87) and Take Kubo (min. 93)

After the kick-off and the break for half a minute, with football on hold in honor of the players to Zabaleta, the match resumed with a start in the style of Real Sociedad, fast-paced, with Rui Silva arriving at the area, although with little finish. But Betis replied. He decided to play the same way with his rival. Abde started to run, Isco started to get stronger from midfield forward, teamed up with Ayoze and the txuriurdin found themselves matching his shoe. With less rhythm than usual, because Betis did not allow it, the San Sebastian game declined somewhat while the performance of the green and white team grew. Remiro struggled around the 20th minute, when the visitors chained together several attacking plays without Real being able to get rid of the harassment to which they were subjected. The ball circled the area but no one had a chance to finish it.

Of course, one gave them and the other took them in constant alternations during the first half, Rui Silva celebrated a goal, disallowed for offside, and Abde was already there, on the other side, running a counterattack for Willian José to finish with little space before the appearance of Remiro. Give and take, then it was Zubimendi who hit the post with a tremendous shot from the edge of the area. Kubo, well tied, contributed less on the right than Oyarzabal on the left. His fantasies were missed.

Betis responded to every action by Real almost immediately, and vice versa, because Pellegrini's team also hit the woodwork with a shot from Ayoze, who received an assist from Isco behind the defense. The Andalusian team hurt when the man from Malaga took command in midfield, every time Merino and Zubimendi got lost. La Real, however, insisted and once again Rui Silva saw the joy of scoring a goal frustrated, because he was once again offside with the first half about to end.

The disposition of the two teams did not change with the beginning of the second. Oyarzabal could have scored with a free kick that hit the post, but Betis remained solid; serious in defense and quick when he found space. A combination between Isco and Marc Roca was diverted by Remiro when symptoms of fatigue began to be felt in both teams and the carousel of changes ordered by the technicians began.

At Betis, Diao's entry into the field gave speed to their attack. In his first action he slipped between the centre-backs, but he lacked experience to avoid their harassment when finishing. But he was starting to do damage with his runs, and Real's defense had to take precautions. The Betis player was in danger in the final minutes. He took too many risks and could have paid dearly in a loss that Sadiq could not take advantage of because he stumbled when he entered the area. The Nigerian, already in stoppage time, like Silva in the first half, also celebrated a goal that was not added to the scoreboard due to offside.

