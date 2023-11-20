Kim Frank once became famous with “Real”. With everything that goes with it: record deal, groupies, tabloids. Today he makes films – now also about his time with the band. A meeting.

KFrank comes in and is relaxation personified, wearing a powder blue suit. The stylist quickly drips another substance into the bottom of his eyelids, drying his eyes. They would rather take pictures straight away so that he still looks awake. He can also have a beer straight away, it’s his last appointment for today, so he can relax a bit. Well, maybe he shouldn’t have said that about the beer? Too late, already noted. Frank is familiar with the press, with those who write faster than they ask questions and claim things that may not be true or at least seem different to him. Nevertheless, at least in this conversation, he approaches the matter quite openly.

We meet in a hip bar in Berlin whose Google Maps description already states that it is “hip” and has an “industrial retro ambience,” so the waitresses have to be extra unfriendly in order to restore the hipness that has been weakened by the embarrassing description , in any case our photographer heard about the notorious rudeness of the notorious bar staff, and as is sometimes the case with rumors, on this day it turned out to be pure truth. Here you’re only looked at through frowning eyebrows, but that’s somehow okay, and Kim Frank doesn’t seem to notice at all, he doesn’t seem like someone who needs special treatment. And he will probably no longer be recognized.