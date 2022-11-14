The most feared also have someone to fear, just as the homicidal protagonists of the most chilling crime scenes in all of Italy were frightened when they knew that behind their atrocities was the person in charge of discovering them. It was about the Detective Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Petrosinoa man that brought order to the streets of New York, United States, when the Italian mafia was expanding rapidly

Petrosino, with his young age, achieved a record in the City Police Department by achieve 17 convictions for murder.

Petrosino, an Italian immigrant



According to the media ‘Italy’, the policeman was also born in Padula, in the Campania region, Italy. But he did not spend his childhood in that country but instead emigrated to the United States when he was just a child, officially staying in the city that many immigrants dream of with a more stable life opportunity, such as New York.

Petrosino, as a teenager, worked as a shoe shiner outside a police station, where he was very close to the action officers face daily. It was then that the man began to admire the work that the policemen in his neighborhood were doing.

Lt. Giuseppe Petrosino was a pioneer in the fight against organized crime, developing investigative techniques still used today. Assassinated in Italy in 1909, he’s the only member of the NYPD killed in the line of duty overseas. As we enter Italian Heritage Month, we honor Joe. pic.twitter.com/kPyJVdwIp4 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) October 1, 2020

When the year of 1883 passed, Petrosino was already part of the New York Police, becoming the first Italian native within the organization.

The hell in which Little Italy lay

Little Italy was a small neighborhood located in Manhattan, New York, where crime, drug addiction and imminent poverty took over the fourth New York population made up of Italians, opening the doors to easy territory for criminal organizations to dominate, of which the feared ‘Black Hand’ was not excluded.

Different criminal groups, indeed, made a presence in this territory to take control and thus have power over everything that was handled there. The ‘Black Hand’ was one of the criminal organizations that seized the tranquility of many Italians, but that, in addition, frightened and manipulated.

The ‘Black Hand’ and its worst enemy: Petrosino

The ‘Black Hand’ was an extortion network that demanded protection money from business owners to maintain economic and territorial control. But, in addition, they left their intimidating letters signed with the print of a black hand, according to the media ‘Italy’.

Having power, the gang expanded beyond New York, reaching the Italian-American communities of major cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, New Orleans, San Francisco, among others.

NYPD LIAISON PAYING TRIBUTE TO LT. GIUSEPPE (JOE) PETROSINO

ON THE MONTH OF THE 110TH. ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH.

CALVARY CEMETERY QUEENS NY pic.twitter.com/WbLRydQdSZ — mitchell weiss (@weiss_mitchell) March 23, 2019

Founded in 1911 and formed by members of the army in the Kingdom of Serbia, it was a group dedicated to manipulating and extorting Italian immigrants, who arrived in New York with the hope of having a less hard life and with more opportunities in 1910, approximately.

However, the situation at that time was indifferent in the eyes of American society, but not in the eyes of detective Petrosino, who rejected what was happening with Italian immigrants.

According to reporter Frank Marshall White in one of his chronicles: “the ‘Black Hand’ had ruined and expelled from the United States thousands of honest and hard-working Italians who in other circumstances would have been model citizens.”

For that year of 1883, this criminal group could not even imagine that it would run into the man who would prevent, at any cost, all kinds of injustices against Italian immigrants.

Petrosino had a main objective and that was to end said organization.; The point in his favor was his language, since he speaks Italian and therefore it was easier to infiltrate his rogue environment. In fact, he came to pass as a blind beggar, a health worker and a health inspector, as reported by the ‘BBC’.

Thanks to his rigorous investigative work, Petrosino managed to determine that the Italians in that area were being cruelly flogged due to the lack of protection and the malice of a ruthless group.

Petrosino was able to reach the goal of ending them, solving crimes in the Italian community and contributing with dozens of arrests and solving crimes committed against Italian Americans. Plus, he was able to get crime rates down drastically.

The denouement of Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Petrosino at the hands of the Sicilian mafia

My father’s uncle, whose name was Paolo Palazzotto was the first to kill a policeman in Palermo, Joe Petrosino, an American policeman

In 1909, the end that Petrosino expected did not come, the only thing that appeared was a fateful outcome for the pioneer of the defense of Italian immigrants in the United States, in which the Sicilian mafia was in charge of covering up.

The detective was sent to the Italian island of Sicily for a mission commissioned by the US authorities, in order to collect evidence that implicated the criminals.

However, in one of the streets of Sicily, the detective was shot four timeswhile waiting for a supposed informant, according to the records of the time.

However, at the time of the attack, no one claimed to have seen anything or even dared to say or describe the person who had shot the New York detective.

105 years had to pass until in 2014 the real murderers of Petrosino were discovered, thanks to the collection of information by the Police during an operation against the Italian mafia in the districts of Resuttana and San Lorenzo, in Palermo. None of the suspects was convicted.

“We have been gangsters for 100 years, said Domenico Palazzotto, one of the members of La Mano Negra, 33 years old, according to the record of their conversation. His car had been seized by the police, who recorded everything he said. My father’s uncle, whose name was Paolo Palazzotto, was the first to kill a policeman in Palermo, Joe Petrosino, an American policeman”, explained the ‘BBC’.

