Very crowded Real renewal office. 2023 will bring with it seven zero parameters: Benzema, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Ceballos, Nacho and Mariano. Seven players, as many different scenarios, but all already with a solution. The club, as reported by ASwill not be found unprepared.

Benzema has lived a very strange 2022. Fantastic until November, to be forgotten in the last two months. However, 44 goals and 15 assists remain which have dragged Real into the league and Champions League. The recent drop (6 goals in 12 games) does not guarantee an automatic contractual extension. However in Madrid they still want Karim at least for another year. Different speech for Modric, 38 years old in September His performance is far from an identity card. His heirs have been identified in Bellingham and Enzo Fernández but this does not mean that Luka cannot lead them before stepping aside. To do so, he would have to renew and, for the moment, nothing indicates otherwise. See also Tiger, goodbye day. Out at the cut, it was the last time in St. Andrews

And here are the uncertainties. First of all Toni Kroos. His permanence depends on his performance. For now he is the fourth most used player in the squad (1,393 minutes). Nacho is the quintessential “twelfth” in the back pack. Rüdiger’s arrival has made him less necessary but the man from Alcalá hopes to extend his stay until at least 2024. There are already contacts between the parties looking for a handshake that could come. Asensio also leafed through the daisy for a long time. The Spaniard looked to be a foot and three-quarters away from Madrid in the summer then he’s grown to the point where he’s earned a spot on Luis Enrique’s World Cup shortlist. Rehabilitated in the eyes of Ancelotti, he wants to continue. He will talk about it.

Dani Ceballos is an Asensio case but unlike his partner he can’t find space. Also because he is also behind Tchouameni and Camavinga as well as obviously Modric. It is difficult to make claims, especially if requests arrive at the Casa Blanca. “Eviction” around the corner even for the last expiring tenant. Mariano Diaz’s farewell is a matter of time. He’s not part of the plans. And by leaving on a free transfer, he will have a better chance of finding an engagement. See also SBK | Aragon, Race 1: Rea beats Bautista at the photo finish

