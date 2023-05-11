This Saturday another date will be played in Major League Soccer, and one of the most attractive games is between the Royal Salt Lake and the LAFC of Mexican striker Carlos Vela.
In their most recent game, the Los Angeles team fell surprisingly on their visit to Levi’s Stadium against the San José Earthquakes 2-1. With this setback, the team stayed in third place with 18 points.
For their part, the Lago team added their second consecutive draw by a score of 0-0, against the Houston Dynamo. With this result, they ranked eleventh with 11 units.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J. McCarthy
Defenses: Sergi Palencia, D. Maldonado, A. Long, D. Palacios
Media: T. Tillman, Ilie Sánchez, J. Cifuentes
Forwards: Carlos Vela, M. Bogusz and D. Bouanga
Goalie: Z.MacMath
Defenses: A. Brody, J. Glad, B. Vera, B. Oviedo
Media: S. Caldwell, B. Ojeda, M. Chang, J. Savarino
Forwards: R. Rubin and B. Jacquesson
Royal Salt Lake 1-3 LAFC.
