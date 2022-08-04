This Saturday, August 6, the Royal Salt Lake receive to Los Angeles F.C. in the Rio Tinto Stadiumon Date 24 of Major League Soccer, in direct duel of the Western Conference.
The royals comes from drawing 2-2 with him San Jose Earthquakes in the PayPal Park, rescuing the equalizer just in added time. The Argentinian Christian Espinoza opened for those at home, but the German Jasper Loeffelsend tied the issue; later cameroon Jeremy Ebobisse overtook the quakesbut the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino closed the cartons.
After sharing points, the Utah team reached 34 points to place themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference.
LAFC comes from having defeated 2-1 at Seattle Sounders in league duel. The Green Delirium started winning through an own goal from the Colombian Jesus Murillobut the Ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku and the mexican Carlos candle They sealed the win. Thanks to this, the Angelenos remain in the leadership of the Western Conference with 43 units, a harvest of 15 wins, three draws and four losses.
Also, this Wednesday, he held a friendly clash of the Leagues Cup Showcase in front of Americakeeping headlines from the beginning, which ended scoreless, however, everything had to be decided from the penalty mark, where the Azulcremas were victorious after the failure of the Ecuadorian in the decisive round Jose Cifuentesleaving 6-5 the batch.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, August 6
What time does it start? 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:00 p.m. (US Southern Time) and 10:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Rio Tinto Stadium
TV broadcast: ESPN+
Online Streaming: https://plus.espn.com/es/, https://kslsports.com/ and dazn.com/en-MX/welcome
ROYAL SALT LAKE
The team acquired the striker Danny Musovski of Los Angeles F.C. in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation funds split between 2022 and 2023. Should you reach multiple performance and/or contractual milestones, additional monetary value will be passed on to LAFC.
So far the 26-year-old attacker has appeared in 16 duels in 2022 for the current leader of the Western Conference and has been a starter in six of the 16 to add 507 minutes played and two goals.
“I am very excited to be joining Real Salt Lake, a team that I have come to know well during my time in MLS. I am looking forward to arriving soon and helping the team move towards the Playoffs.”he expressed.
Regarding the hiring, the technical director kurt schmidt said: “We are excited to add a dynamic striker, who provides an additional goalscoring threat to our roster and suits our style of play.”.
“We have closely monitored him since his college days and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”he added.
LAFC
The arrival of the Welsh Gareth Bale has generated a change within the Los Angeles team, as the Spanish made it known Ilie Sanchez in an interview with el Journal AS.
“It has been an injection of confidence that a footballer of his enormous level has decided to come, it adds value to our project. I admit it, when you see that he is now your partner, that makes us push a little harder to compete and try to win. And everything What we have seen and felt with him is pure commitment. He wants to help us win titles.”he declared.
On the other hand, one of the names that has sounded to reach the America club is the Uruguayan attacker brian rodriguezsomething that really excites him to become a reality because it would be a great leap in his career.
“America and playing in Mexico for me would be a great high, a great league. It is possible and we will see what will happen. I have heard, obviously I have heard (the rumors). I leave that in the hands of my representative who surely works in that. Focused on LAFC at this time and if it happens, welcome it”shared.
“In this case, I have three (compatriots) in America and that adds up a lot. They have spoken very well to me about the club, they have spoken very well to me about the city. I already know a lot about the league and if it is possible, welcome”he added.
ROYAL SALT LAKE (4-4-2): Zac MacMath; Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Andrew Brody; Jasper Löeffelsend, Nick Besler, Justin Meram, Maikel Chang; Jefferson Savarino and Sergio Cordova.
LAFC (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Franco Escobar; Ilise Sanchez, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango.
Los Angeles F.C. They will arrive from having played the friendly duel during the week, so they will probably not reach one hundred percent, however, not having used all their starters, they could put up a good fight.
Though LAFC stands as leader of the Western Conferencethe Royal Salt Lake They are still fighting hard to be among the first in that conference, so they will do everything possible to avoid a defeat.
It is expected that there will be a draw between both teams, where there will be goals from both.
Prediction: RSL 1-1 LAFC
