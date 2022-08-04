This is not a signing tweet but it is a good read about our guy Anderson. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 3, 2022

After sharing points, the Utah team reached 34 points to place themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference.

— Jefferson Savarino started, played the entire game and scored a goal for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw against the San José Earthquakes for MLS matchday 23. — It was the Venezuelan’s fifth goal in the tournament. — Sergio Córdova started and played 75′. pic.twitter.com/OCaPlokzsq – Vinotinto Report 🇻🇪 (@InformVinotinto) July 31, 2022

Also, this Wednesday, he held a friendly clash of the Leagues Cup Showcase in front of Americakeeping headlines from the beginning, which ended scoreless, however, everything had to be decided from the penalty mark, where the Azulcremas were victorious after the failure of the Ecuadorian in the decisive round Jose Cifuentesleaving 6-5 the batch.

1️⃣ LAFC WON AND LEADS THE WEST ✅ Comeback and win 2-1 against Seattle Sounders to add 48 points in 22 games played 👎🏻 Jesús Murillo scored a goal against 🔝 Giorgio Chiellini started and Bale joined the ST playing for the first time at home at the club pic.twitter.com/D1SPdhAZTH — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 30, 2022

The team acquired the striker Danny Musovski of Los Angeles F.C. in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation funds split between 2022 and 2023. Should you reach multiple performance and/or contractual milestones, additional monetary value will be passed on to LAFC.

So far the 26-year-old attacker has appeared in 16 duels in 2022 for the current leader of the Western Conference and has been a starter in six of the 16 to add 507 minutes played and two goals.

“I am very excited to be joining Real Salt Lake, a team that I have come to know well during my time in MLS. I am looking forward to arriving soon and helping the team move towards the Playoffs.”he expressed.

Regarding the hiring, the technical director kurt schmidt said: “We are excited to add a dynamic striker, who provides an additional goalscoring threat to our roster and suits our style of play.”.

“We have closely monitored him since his college days and we are excited to be able to integrate him as we enter an important phase of our season.”he added.

✅ @realsaltlake acquired forward Danny Musovski. 💰 Arrives from #LAFC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Funds (GAM) divided into 2022 ($150,000) and 2023 ($100,000) + a milestone bonus. #RSL pic.twitter.com/fgS7LlEEpR – Rincon MLS (@RinconMLS) August 3, 2022

The arrival of the Welsh Gareth Bale has generated a change within the Los Angeles team, as the Spanish made it known Ilie Sanchez in an interview with el Journal AS.

“It has been an injection of confidence that a footballer of his enormous level has decided to come, it adds value to our project. I admit it, when you see that he is now your partner, that makes us push a little harder to compete and try to win. And everything What we have seen and felt with him is pure commitment. He wants to help us win titles.”he declared.

On the other hand, one of the names that has sounded to reach the America club is the Uruguayan attacker brian rodriguezsomething that really excites him to become a reality because it would be a great leap in his career.

“America and playing in Mexico for me would be a great high, a great league. It is possible and we will see what will happen. I have heard, obviously I have heard (the rumors). I leave that in the hands of my representative who surely works in that. Focused on LAFC at this time and if it happens, welcome it”shared.

“In this case, I have three (compatriots) in America and that adds up a lot. They have spoken very well to me about the club, they have spoken very well to me about the city. I already know a lot about the league and if it is possible, welcome”he added.

“Bale speaks to me in Spanish. I am the only Spaniard, but there is a lot of South American and Central American in the squad. And he only wants to speak Spanish with us. In fact, sometimes we speak to him in English and he answers us in Spanish” Ilie Sánchez, Bale’s partner in @SomosLAFC pic.twitter.com/XgK7yDlDQA – Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) August 2, 2022

LAFC (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Franco Escobar; Ilise Sanchez, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango.

Though LAFC stands as leader of the Western Conferencethe Royal Salt Lake They are still fighting hard to be among the first in that conference, so they will do everything possible to avoid a defeat.

It is expected that there will be a draw between both teams, where there will be goals from both.

Prediction: RSL 1-1 LAFC