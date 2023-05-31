This Wednesday one more date will be played in the MLS, and one of the most attractive matches of the day is between the Royal Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy.
The Los Angeles team comes from losing by the slightest difference in their visit to Charlotte FC, staying in last place in the Western Conference with 9 points, in one of their worst seasons in their history.
For its part, the lake team tied in its most recent game against Minnesota United 1-1, adding 19 units and remaining in 14th place.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J.Bond
Defenses: M. Cáceres, Calegari, J. Neal, J. Aude
Media: T. Boyd, M. Delgado, G. Brugman, J. Rodríguez
Forwards: Riqui Puig and Javier Hernandez.
Goalie: Z. McMath
Defenses: B. Hidalgo, J. Glad, M. Silva, A. Brody
Media: J. Savarino, B. Ojeda, J. Loffelsend, R. Rubín
Forwards: D. Kreilach and D. Musovski.
Royal Salt Lake 0-2 LA Galaxy.
