Next weekend the team LA Galaxywhere Mexican striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández plays, will be playing his match against Royal Salt Lakeon a new date of the Major League Soccer.
The Angelenos will seek to continue fighting for the top places in the competition, and for this they need to account for a hurt team from Real Salt Lake.
Here the preview of the commitment with all the details you should know about it.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will start next saturday april 30 o’clock 2:30 p.m.; For its part, the venue will be the Rio Tinto Stadiumfrom Utah.
For its part, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Univision, TUDN, Twitter (English audio) Y KMYU.
Possible LA Galaxy lineup
Jonathan Bond (P);
Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Derrick Williams, Raheem Edwards;
Marco Delgado, Rayan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir;
Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.
Potential Real Salt Lake lineup
Zac McMath (P);
Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody;
Pablo Ruíz, Everton Luiz, Justin Meram, Sergio Córdova, Maikel Chang;
Bobby Wood.
This will be an uneven game due to the situation that each of the clubs are currently going through. On the one hand, the LA Galaxy in the fight for the top positions; for its part, Real Salt Lake, which has already gone 6 games without defeat. Without a doubt, the Angelenos will use their powerful forward to impose conditions on the scoreboard.
Forecast: Real Salt Lake 0-2 LA Galaxy.
#Real #Salt #Lake #Galaxy #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply