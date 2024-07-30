Real Salt Lake and Atlas will face each other on matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The red-and-blacks arrive at this match as the only Liga MX club that managed to win on the first date of the competition.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Sandy, Utah
Stadium: America First Field
Date: August 1st
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in the United States, 7:00 p.m. in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Colorado
|
3-2 D
|
MLS
|
LAFC
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Portland
|
3-0 D
|
MLS
|
Atlanta United
|
5-2 V
|
MLS
|
Houston Dynamo
|
3-2 V
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Houston Dynamo
|
0-1 V
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Puebla
|
1-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Saints Laguna
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
1-1
|
Opening 2024
|
FC Juarez
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
Real Salt Lake is having a great season in the MLS. In this 2024 season, the Royals are in third place in the Western Conference with 44 points in 25 games, only behind LA Galaxy and LAFC.
According to the most recent reports, two of the Mexican soccer giants (América and Chivas) are interested in signing Mexican-American youth player Diego Luna, one of the stars of this team.
Atlas defeated Houston Dynamo by the narrowest of margins in their debut in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Although it may seem hard to believe, the red-and-blacks were the only Mexican team capable of achieving a victory in the first round of the competition organized by Liga MX and MLS.
Despite recent poor tournaments, the Zorros have started the Apertura 2024 on the right foot. The Jalisco team is in sixth place in Liga MX, with two wins and two draws in their tie.
Real Salt Lake: G. Beavers; A. Brody, J. Glad, B. Vera, B. Oviedo; B. Ojeda, E. Eneli, M. Crooks; A. Gómez, D. Luna, A. Julio.
Atlas: C. Vargas; E. Zaldívar, G. Aguirre, A. Mora, L. Reyes; A. Rocha, V. Ríos, J. Márquez; J. Murillo, R. Fulgencio, E. Aguirre.
The red-and-blacks will have a tough test when they face Real Salt Lake at home. If they win, Atlas will secure their ticket to the next round, if not, they will have to wait and see what happens in the last match.
Real Salt Lake will be a more demanding team than the Houston Dynamo. An intense, competitive match with few goals is expected.
Real Salt Lake 1-1 Atlas
