The Blancos dominate the Clasico against the increasingly confused Blaugrana. The late insertion of Ansu Fati revives the Catalans, but a penalty closes the accounts. and sends the Bernabeu into ecstasy

The quiet strength, the confidence, the awareness of Madrid as opposed to the confused anxiety and melancholy of Barça. Clásico number 250, one hundredth at the Bernabeu, has only one owner. And he’s dressed in white. Ancelotti’s team won 3-1 breaking the balance at the top of the La Liga standings and sanctifying the horrible Blaugrana week, already left by Inter on the edge of elimination in the Champions League. Xavi is on the ropes, psychologically as well as sporting. His Barça has few ideas, the main one the fixation for a possession that is boring rather than aesthetic and struggles to generate football. And at a certain point Madrid took that as well, with the Bernabeu underlining with his “olé” the passages in series of Carletto’s men.

The choices – Ancelotti, apart from the absence of Courtois, replaced by Lunin, has problems of abundance and has sacrificed Rodrygo, preferring Valverde. In defense bench for Rudiger who returned from Warsaw with 30 stitches in the forehead. The composition of the Barça team is much more complex. Xavi recovered Kounde and put him in the middle of the defense with Eric García in place of the overtaken Piqué, whistled by the Bernabeu. Sergi Roberto confirmed on the right, Balde on the left, a young singer preferred by Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. In between the inclusion of De Jong was taken for granted, but for whom? He could have stayed out of Busquets, bad with Inter, but in the end the youngest, Gavi, remained on the bench. See also This was the training of Racing Champion 2001

Male Busquets – And it was Busquets who ended up in the wrong photo: at 12 ‘the blaugrana captain tried in every possible way to stop Kroos, but he couldn’t even make him do it. The German launched Vinicius behind Sergi Roberto’s bare shoulders, the Brazilian presented himself in front of Ter Stegen in solitude, the goalkeeper miraculously stopped his shot but the rebound ended up on Benzema’s left, who hit the goal abandoned by Ter Stegen, beaten in La Liga after 636 minutes.

Mistakes in attack … – Barcelona had the strength to seek an equalizer but were betrayed by Lewandowski and Dembélé, who missed opportunities from the right wing from a few steps away. For the Pole a quite sensational mistake given that with his left he lifted the ball over the crossbar from 5 meters.

… and in defense – The unfortunate Dembélé then lost the ball in an absurd way starting the action of the Madrid doubling, signed on 35 ‘by Valverde with a right from the edge. Mendy served him after a few quick touches from Ancelotti’s team. For the ‘pajarito’ who has become an eagle 5 goals of the season. See also 10 curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Tunisian national team: from its beginnings to the protest against FIFA

Ansu Fati only – At game time Xavi entered Jordi Alba, Gavi and Ferran Torres for Balde, Busquets and Raphinha, and shortly after Ansu Fati for Dembélé. While accepting the fears about his fragile body, it is not clear why Ansu Fati does not play more. He seems the only one who can shake the static balugrana tree. The boy from Bissau came close to scoring with a right-footed shot from the edge, in the 83rd minute he served Ferran Torres the 2-1 ball with the collaboration of Lewandowski and then touched even with an acrobatic shot just out.

The final sentence – To extinguish the timid hopes of a “remuntada” of Barça ignited by the African boy, however, the always fallible and strangely rated Eric García thought of it, who at the end stopped Rodrygo (entered for Vinicius) in the area with a ram. The referee did not notice anything strange, the Var called him back. Penalty transformed by Rodrygo, Bernabeu in ecstasy, Madrid launched, Barcelona knocked down. See also Chelsea know they will lose Rüdiger

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 19:19)

