All easy for the Blancos, who beat the last in the standings at home and return to -8 from Barcelona

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

No problem for Madrid: 4-0 at Elche and back to -8 from Barcelona. Elche, desperately last, had obtained their first victory of their bad Liga on matchday 20 against Villarreal and at the Bernabeu they did not put up any resistance. The Madrid stadium opened the chants by shouting “Corruption in the Federation”, then repeating it on several occasions in reference to Barcelona’s millionaire payments to the vice-president of the Referee Committee.

MASSIVE TURNOVER — The pace of matches is dizzying, and so Ancelotti changes half a team compared to the final of the Club World Cup: inside Militao, Nacho, Ceballos, Asensio and Rodrygo. Alaba moved to left side, Camavinga in midfield, outside Rudiger, Kroos, Modric, Tchouameni and the suspended Vinicius. Always absent due to injury Courtois, Lucas Vazquez and Hazard. See also Falconara aims at Europe: "But now give us the real Champions"

ALL EASY — The impression is that anyone could play: the difference between the two teams is too wide, separated in the standings by 36 points and on the pitch by an equally deep technical gap. The Blancos went into the break 3-0 up thanks to a goal from Asensio and two penalties from Benzema. The Spaniard got away quickly and safely between various opponents before placing the ball near the far post (8′), the Frenchman went on the spot first (31′) due to a hand ball by Enzo Roco on a header from Benzema himself and then (46′) for a trip by Diego Gonzalez to Rodrygo.

BENZEMA IN THE TOP 5 — For Karim 11 goals in this Liga, like Joselu and -3 from Lewandowski, and 230 in total: the Frenchman has detached Raul and is fifth in the all-time ranking of the best players in La Liga, behind Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zarra and Hugo Sanchez . The Mexican, however, is only 4 goals higher. See also The 10 things you did not know about Diego Valdés, America's new player

DOMAIN WHITE — In the second half, the extended dribble from Madrid, the series of saves by Badia on Rodrygo (3), Benzema and Valverde, the substitutions, the chants to invite Ceballos (still very positive) to stay at Madrid and to praise Carlo Ancelotti, the ovation for Benzema when he made way for Mariano (booed), the debut in this Liga of the neglected Odriozola and the goal from Modric (80′).

February 15th – 11.08pm

