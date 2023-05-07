While in Italy the greats are grappling with red balances that require prudent investments, perhaps after having the certainty of participating in the next Champions League, the big names are on the move outside our borders. The first blow, two months before the official opening of the transfer market, was placed by Real Madrid which, after seeing Chelsea’s crackling winter session, decided to “respond” by snatching Jude Bellingham, the Borussia midfielder, from the competition Dortmund and England who were also targeted by City, Liverpool and the Blues.