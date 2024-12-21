LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Saturday December 21

They will measure their strength in the carlos tartiere stadium

Real Oviedo and Córdoba CF

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 20 of the championship.

Real Oviedo comes into the match having faced Córdoba CF and Granada while Córdoba CF played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Real Oviedo and Levante. After the match against Córdoba CF, Real Oviedo will play against Real Sporting and FC Cartagena. For its part, Córdoba CF will play against Almería and CD Castellón.

Real Oviedo – Córdoba CF

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the carlos tartiere stadium, Real Oviedo occupies the position number 4 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 35 points, while

Córdoba CF occupies the position number 16 of the table with 24 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Real Oviedo has a balance of 31

goals in favor

and 26

goals against which have meant 10 games won, 5 drawn and 5 lost. Córdoba CF comes into the match having scored 25 goals and conceded 31, which has translated into 6 games won, 6 drawn and 8 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Oviedo has achieved 7 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses at home, while Córdoba CF has achieved 0 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion scorecard and assist tables before the match between Real Oviedo and Córdoba CF.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Oviedo and Córdoba CF today

The match between Real Oviedo and Córdoba CF corresponding to the day Day 20 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Saturday, December 21, at the Carlos Tartiere. The game will start at 4:15 p.m. and you can watch it on #Vamos, DAZN, Movistar+ Lite, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Real Oviedo schedule, the Córdoba CF schedule and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.