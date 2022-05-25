Rafa is not the only one to be tempted, there are also Tonali, Tomori and Kalulu. The club is ready to make a major financial effort
They are more and more tempting, but Milan is holding onto the young heroes of the Scudetto. So much so that the long wave of emotions of the field must withdraw in the face of the rain of indiscretions, especially on the future of Rafael Leao. The news on the 150 million euro clause for the Portuguese is only the aperitif of what is emerging from the Spanish media, which reveal the interest of Real Madrid.
