Sunday, February 4, 2024, 4:00 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Vicente Carlos Campillo (Santomera, Murcia, 72 years old) feels satisfied. “At 34 years old I was able to coach Real Murcia in the First Division, it was a privilege and something very important for me, it is the club of my life,” says this coach who had to stop playing very …