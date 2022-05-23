Real Murcia already knows its rival for promotion to the third category of Spanish professional football. The Grana team achieved their pass to the final of the ‘playoff’ for promotion to the First RFEF thanks to the victory achieved against Rayo Cantabria by 1-0 in the match held at the Rico Pérez stadium in Alicante. There, a tide of fans Murcianistas, almost 5,000 people, carried their team to the final whistle, with which the first obstacle to Real Murcia’s promotion was overcome.

Thus, this Monday the match schedule was announced, since the rival was already known after the final request. As four seconds like Sestao, Mérida, Adarve and La Nucía got into the second round, one of them will face Arenas de Getxo, the only fifth in the pot, and the other three to the three-quarter survivors who are Teruel , Ceuta and Eldense. Therefore, the Grana team will face the Peña Deportiva de Ibiza, the only third party along with him that is still alive, in a duel in which neither will have an advantage and if it ends in a tie at the end of extra time, it will go to the round of penalties.

This Monday it was revealed that the final of the ‘playoff’ of Real Murcia against Peña Deportiva de Ibiza will be held this Sunday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. The time of the game was one of the concerns of the Grana club, which feared that it could coincide with the final of the ‘Champions’, although in the end it will not be like that.

The field where the match will be held remains to be confirmed, although it will probably be at the José Rico Pérez Stadium in Alicante, due to capacity issues.