Pedro Léon drives the ball under pressure from a rival, in the match against Alcorcón. / guillermo carrion / agm

Real Murcia already knows the schedules for the first two days in Group II of the First Federation. Their first confrontation, against Calahorra, will be on Saturday, August 27, at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia, at 9:30 p.m. In fact, it is the match that will be played later on Saturday with Sabadell – Amorebieta, due to the high temperatures in the Region of Murcia this August.

Their first outing will be the following Sunday, on September 4 to face off against the champion of Group V of the Second RFEF last season, Intercity from Alicante. The match will be played at 7:30 p.m. at the Antonio Solana stadium.

The opening day will have, in addition to Real Murcia – CD Calahorra and CE Sabadell – SD Amorebieta, Barça B – Castellón and Osasuna B – Atlético Baleares. On Sunday, SD Logroñés – Alcoyano, Real Sociedad B – Eldense, Real Unión de Irún – Cornellá, Athletic B – La Nucía, Nástic de Tarragona – UD Logroñés and Numancia – Intercity will be played.

On matchday two, Cornellá – Osasuna B, La Nucía – Nástic de Tarragona, UD Logroñés – Athletic B and Eldense – Numancia will open fire. In addition to Intercity – Real Murcia, on Sunday, September 4, the day will be completed with Atlético Baleares – Real Unión de Irún, Amorebieta – SD Logroñés, Castellón – Sabadell, Calahorra – Real Sociedad B and Alcoyano – Barça B.

In the next few days, according to the RFEF statement, the rest of the competition schedules and the allocation of audiovisual rights to the production company or company that wants to broadcast the competition will be announced.