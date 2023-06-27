Crossings along the A-92 and trips outside the peninsula will concentrate most of Real Murcia’s trips in the next season of Primera RFEF, which will be configured in a north-south division. The grana team will be paired in group 2 with the Andalusians, the Valencians, the Balearic Islands, Mérida, Ceuta and Melilla, as approved this Tuesday morning by the regional and regional federations.

Therefore, Murcia will have to fight for promotion against historic teams such as Málaga, Córdoba, Castellón and Recreativo de Huelva, as well as powerful budgets such as Atlético Baleares and Ibiza. In group I there will be the four Galician clubs, the four Catalans, the two from Aragon, the three from Castilla Leon, the three from the Basque Country, two from Madrid, Osasuna B and SD Logroñés.

After a year without visiting Andalusia, due to the east-west distribution of the last campaign, Real Murcia will make up to nine trips. Specifically, they will visit Recreativo Granada, Linares, Córdoba, Málaga, Recreativo de Huelva, Atlético Sanluqueño, San Fernando, Algeciras and Mérida. They will also have a long drive west to play Merida.

The red team will also return to another neighboring community, Valencia, since it once again shares a group with Castellón, Alcoyano and Intercity, whom it already faced in its debut in the First RFEF. Another of the main news is that the configuration of the groups forces Murcia to make five trips outside the peninsula, since in group 2 there will also be Atlético Baleares, the recently relegated Ibiza, Ceuta and Melilla, which returns to the third level of Spanish football.

Finally, Murcia will also compete against two dangerous subsidiaries, Real Madrid Castilla and Atlético de Madrid B, since their community has been divided between the two groups. Therefore, the distribution is balanced in terms of numbers of descendants (two per group) and affiliates (four and three). Also kilometers around the peninsula, but only the teams in group 2 will have trips to the islands and autonomous cities.

This configuration, which is not the one proposed by Luis Rubiales, is the one that most convinced some federations such as the Andalusian and the Galician. Nor was it the favorite of Murcia, who asked for the option of an east-west division.