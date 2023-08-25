Real Murcia will finally be in good company in Granada. Up to more than a thousand fans could support the team this Sunday at the Nuevo Los Cármenes if the forecasts of the grana club are met, which this Friday expects to receive a third batch of tickets from the Nasrid entity for the meeting with which this Sunday will open the season against Recreativo Granada.

In this way, the presence of Murcian fans would go beyond the 700 locations that are intended for the visiting sector in an enclosure with a capacity of 19,189 spectators. Granada itself, in a statement addressed to its season ticket holders, explained that “given the high volume of demand from Real Murcia fans, for security reasons visitor tickets will be managed by the visiting club and in advance. They will not be sold at the stadium ticket offices. The first consignment arrived last Tuesday and in an hour and a half the first 300 tickets put up for sale were sold out.

Those who could not purchase seats that day were able to make a reservation until the arrival of more, in some shipments that are being carried out little by little through the use of ordinary mail. That happened this Thursday, with the reception of around 350 other tickets that, likewise, ended up selling out during the morning and afternoon at the Official Store of Murcia located in Enrique Roca.

Of course, the grana club also advanced that it expects another shipment that will continue to respond to the requests of the fans who want to be at the Nuevo Los Cármenes on Sunday for the start of a new season and taking advantage of the fact that the appointment is not held in the Sports City of Granada, the usual place where its subsidiary plays the games. In this case, more than 300 seats will also be put up for sale. These, like the previous ones, are priced at 15 euros.

For its part, the Federation of Peñas del Real Murcia (FEPEMUR) reached 200 tickets and has already completed four buses, which will leave this Sunday at 10:00 am from its headquarters in the stadium. In his case, supporters of the club pay 13 euros and non-supporters of the club, 18. In total, Murcian supporters could exceed a thousand in the stands. In addition, it should be remembered that fans traveling to Granada must enter through Gate 3 of the stadium.

with television



In this way, fans will have more tickets available to be present in Granada this Sunday. Those who cannot be there also know from this week how to watch the game and the First Federation through the screen. And it is that the production company ATM Broadcast, holder of the rights to the category for the next three seasons, has launched the FEF TV platform (Federated Spanish Football) to see, for the moment, the matches from its website and with HD quality.

Access to its contents can be done in two ways. Through the season plan, which will allow you to watch the First Federation matches, not including the ‘playoff’, for 69.99 euros, or a plan of 9.99 euros per month. A novelty compared to the first announcement, this Monday, in which only one plan was offered for 99 euros per year or 12.99 per month that included the League, ‘playoff’ and the men’s and women’s First Division of futsal.

The Federation was also going to guarantee the broadcast of 20% of the matches openly on DTT, although there is no news for the start of the championship. On the first day, only the broadcast of Castilla-UD Melilla, Murcia’s rivals in Group 2, on Real Madrid TV is confirmed in this modality. In recent seasons, regional channels such as the Catalan or the Galician have broadcast matches in the category.