Real Murcia has already reached 12,000 subscribers and this week may be a boost for them to be more. And it is that Murcianism counts the hours to meet again with his team in a new season. It will also do so after the euphoria of the 1-2 draw in Granada, with a thousand fans celebrating a comeback in added time to debut in the League with a victory and start in the best way a course that aspires to be the return to Second with footballers Like Tomas Pina. Between triumphs and signings, the granas will receive Córdoba (8:30 p.m., FEF TV) subscribers to the illusion.

To maintain the spirit of the last days, Murcia will look for a victory at home. Of course, you must improve the results of the most recent presentations before your people. In the previous five seasons, they only won one game, 3-2 against Marchamalo. In the rest he tied. Precisely, last year the grana team got stuck in some phases at home, starting with the opening 0-0 against Calahorra. Munúa is aware of the importance of Enrique Roca: «We want to make a fortress of the locality, our public will be accompanying us. We hope to make a leap in quality.”

That will surely go through a football progress of Murcia with respect to Granada. There he did show the right mentality to come back in the last minutes. And quality in the auction. Rodri Ríos and Álex Rubio scored, both top scorers with their previous teams last season. The comeback in the second half, with the entry of some players from the bench such as José Ruiz, Arturo Molina, Carrillo or Álex Rubio himself, with a goal that culminated a summer in which he has earned a place in the first team, you can open the possibilities of seeing changes in Munúa’s eleven. “I have it very clear,” the coach advanced about today’s lineup.

Julio Gracia will no longer be in it, transferred. At Nuevo Los Cármenes he formed the midfield with Montoro, who is looking for a new partner. Larrea will train with the group starting next week. Yes, it seems ready to be and Guarrotxena, he went down a week ago due to an overload. The Uruguayan coach now expects an improvement in the game. “Especially in the connections, in having a little more control of the party,” he explained. And he admitted: “Hopefully we can take the initiative, but we are up against a good team with good ball handling. We are also prepared for those more uncomfortable moments.

Córdoba, with Toril



And it is that Córdoba tries to function under the proposal of Iván Ania, a new green and white coach. He is clear: «We have an idea. We do not modify things for playing as a visitor. We feel comfortable with the ball and we like to press.” However, the beginning of the new season, after a course in which the team collapsed and was left without a ‘playoff’, was not good. If Real Murcia won the league debut by coming back from home, the opposite happened to Córdoba. After turning around a 0-1 situation, they ended up being traced back at home by Ibiza (2-3).

A defeat that came due to a lack of defensive forcefulness and that questioned the depth of their squad compared to other teams that were candidates to be on top. He will try to reduce that deficit with the signings of Kuki Zalazar, formerly of FC Cartagena, and Iván Rodríguez. Alberto Toril arrived before, the first grana player from last year who will be able to face Murcia.