Real Murcia has announced the call for this Sunday’s game in Lezama (4:00 pm) against Bilbao Athletic. The week has taken its toll on Mario Simón, who will travel to the Basque lands without right-backs, in addition to the loss of Santi Jara. The goal debate is settled by the coach, at least for this day, by ruling out the Portuguese Joao Costa.

Two more are added to the already known loss of Javi Rueda. On the one hand, his “rival” for the position of right back, Mario Sánchez, who suffers from “discomfort in the area of ​​​​inguinoabdominal complex” as announced by the club in a statement. Santi Jara, from La Mancha, does not travel either, suffering from muscular discomfort in his left thigh. Finally, Miguel Serna and Antonio Gallego travel to Bilbao, leaving Joao Costa behind. The pepper club headed for Bilbao early this Saturday.

In this way, Manu Pedre aims to start for the first time this season, as he is the player with the most suitable profile to occupy the right-back position. The irruption of the man from Los Garres in the eleven wins whole with the loss of the two right-handed sides and Jara himself, who also performed functions in that position on a provisional basis a few weeks ago.

Therefore, the call for Mario Simón is made up of goalkeepers Miguel Serna and Antonio Gallego, defenders Alberto López, Iván Casado, Manu Pedre, Alberto González, Arnau Solà and Íñigo Piña, midfielders Armando Ortiz, Pablo Ganet, Julio Gracia, Arnau Ortiz, Sergio Aguza and Ale Galindo, wingers Zeidane Inoussa, Pedro León, Dani Vega and Loren Burón, and forwards Andrés Carrasco and Miku Fedor.