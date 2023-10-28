It didn’t matter too much how and it did matter getting three points that would allow Real Murcia to sleep in the playoff positions. To the already obvious shortcomings of Munúa’s team, we had to add the long list of casualties that it presented to face Linares. Especially in the back. But the Granas, who have not shown brilliant football in the first ten days, clung to their self-love and their survival instinct to once again achieve a vital and agonizing victory at the same time, playing with water up to their necks for many minutes and resolved by a single goal that has become three points again.

Real Murcia Manu García, Sergio Santos, Alberto González, Andrés López, Marc Baró, Tomás Pina (Imanol, 70), Isi Gómez, Carlos Rojas, Dani Vega Pedro León, 70) (Guarrtxena, 90), Rodri Ríos (Álex Rubio, 75) and Carrillo. 1 – 0 Sports Linares Ernestas, Dani Perejón, Marín (Berlanga, 58), Ortuño, Varela (Campbell, 75), Rentro, Rodri, Pepe Mena, Albert Moreno (Lucas, 75), Álex Oyón (Zaki, 75) and Hugo Díaz. Goals:

1-0, min. 52, Dani Vega.

Referee

López Jiménez, from the Catalan committee. He showed yellow cards to Marc Baró, Hugo Díaz and Rentero.

Incidents

Enrique Roca Stadium, 9,667 spectators.

Munúa’s team is on a roll; They have won four of their last five games and kept a clean sheet again, although that does not prevent analysis and self-criticism. It is true that without Zalaya, José Ruiz, Rofino, Montoro, Arturo and Larrea, among others, it is more difficult to show off good football, but the current Real Murcia can do more. Granas fans dream of their team being more energetic, treating the ball better and playing a more creative game, although for now they are satisfied with just winning. The Granas are already among the top five and have to wait until Antequera and Ceuta do not win this matchday to remain so high, but at least they have overcome a volcanic start to the league and have 28 matchdays ahead of them to improve.

Lower than expected



The run-up to the clash was marked by the impact of the classic in the Enrique Roca stands, which were populated later than usual due to the coincidence of the time, and also by the heavy list of casualties in Gustavo Munúa’s team. Those planned by José Ruiz and Rofino were joined by those of Zalaya and Arturo Molina, which led to the debut of youth player Andrés López in the center of the defense. Furthermore, Pedro León, once again, started the match from the bench. The duel and the losses became a golden opportunity for footballers who started the season below the expectations generated to earn a position. Above all, Sergio Santos and Marc Baró, who are the most striking cases, although Rojas had an ideal scenario to establish himself in the Grana eleven.

But the first half left a bittersweet taste for Real Murcia fans. Munúa’s team started well planted on the field, generating approaches and displaying fluid, happy football. Players like Marc Baró and Santos showed themselves without fear and together with their teammates managed to put Linares behind. Rentero suffered with Rodri Ríos and Dani Vega began to fuel between the lines. The stands got into the game, but little by little the Jaén team began to lose respect for Real Murcia. He took a step forward and began to threaten Manu García.

In fact, at seventeen minutes Varela fell in the red area, but the referee did not award a penalty. A few minutes later a great play by Isi Gómez was not successfully completed by Dani Vega. The Granas’ clearest opportunity then came in the first half after a cross from Santos and a header from Rodri Ríos that was saved by Ernestas below. The game was promising, but then the granas began to fail, until Linares’ great opportunity arrived. It was a set piece and after a shot by Rentero it was Marín who hit the crossbar. Enrique Roca began to get scared and finished the first half in a bad shape. The good performance of youth squad Andrés López was the best news.

The second half did not start well for Real Murcia with two lateral centers from Varela that generated uncertainty in the Grana defense. In fact, it seemed that Munúa’s team was beginning to doubt, until Carlos Rojas appeared to hit a ball into the area that Dani Vega, at the far post, finished off for a goal. Ernestas, the visiting goalkeeper, stayed halfway out and even after the shot he was able to do more. But it didn’t matter. The goal also represented a fair reward for Vega, a footballer who had shown himself at a good level in recent weeks and who had not been successful in front of goal. The 1-0 was an injection of morale for a Murcia team that began to believe in itself and look for the second goal.

In fact, Linares was stunned by the blow and took a while to react. Real Murcia, in many cases, began to like each other. Rojas left several quality details and also Sergio Santos, who if he fixes his problems when it comes to defending could grow a lot at Real Murcia. Even Marc Baró felt safe at the back despite his small occasional mistakes. Of course, the Grana team needed something more to win the game since Linares was going to try to score until the end.

Nerves until the end



Munúa, after the visiting team’s offensive changes, tried to stabilize his team and give it more energy. He brought on Pedro León to try to take better advantage of set-piece situations. He also opted for Imanol and sat an injured Tomás Pina in search of more solidity in the center of the field. And even he refreshed the top part with Álex Rubio in search of speed and worrying the Linares defenders. Real Murcia faced another agonizing end to the game, with just a one-goal advantage and the feeling that they were increasingly behind, more sunk. The stands even showed their disapproval.

But just a few minutes later the Granas fans, seeing that their team was suffering, began to sing Second’s anthem and push from their seats. It didn’t matter that his team didn’t show brilliant football. Real Murcia drew strength from where there was none, gritted its teeth and began to clear balls using brainpower and work. He suffered, the ball barely lasted at his feet, but he believed in victory until the end. And so, with uncertainty, he achieved three points that allow him to sleep in playoff positions and continue working calmly to cover the cracks that his football still shows, although Munúa finds it difficult to admit it.