Real Murcia continues to shore up its squad for the 2023-2024 season, a campaign in which demands and illusions have skyrocketed. The grana club announced this Sunday the signing of central defender Álex Zalaya. The defender is 25 years old and arrives from the FC Barcelona subsidiary, with whom he played 22 games in the First Federation last season and even played in the playoffs for promotion to the Second Division.

Álex Zalaya (Zaragoza, 1998) trained in the lower categories of Real Zaragoza. From there he went to the Sporting de Gijón affiliate, where he played a total of 49 games in three seasons, 18/19, 19/20 and 20/21. The following season he signed for Cornellà in the First Federation, where he played up to 36 games and scored one goal.

The more than 3,000 minutes defending the Cornellà elastic made Barça set their eyes on him and incorporated him for the subsidiary. A total of 22 games appear in the history of the defense hand during last season in the Blaugrana subsidiary, with which he reached the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Second. A thigh injury left him without much participation in the last games of the year.

Real Murcia adds one more signing to its defense, the line of the field in which the sports management has worked the most in recent days. The arrival of the 25-year-old defender from Zaragoza will not be the last and the club is confident that it will be able to announce the hiring of another central defender in the coming days to raise the level of the squad.