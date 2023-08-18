Real Murcia continues to complete its midfield and Pablo Larrea is already a new red player. Javier Recio, sports director, confessed a few days ago that the club would make an effort for the arrival of players like the midfielder, who until now was a Tenerife player. And he has achieved his goal this week. In this way, he becomes a new piece so that Gustavo Munúa has the best possible squad in a year in which efforts are focused on competing for promotion in category. Other signings such as Rodri Ríos or Carrillo are also in that vein.

One step for the sports director’s wish to come true came last Wednesday, when the midfielder said goodbye to the blue and white club, with whom he has spent the last two seasons. Once separated from the chicharrera entity, it remained to confirm his arrival at Murcia, which finally happened yesterday morning. In recent weeks, the Grana club still did not close its list of midfielders despite the fact that players like Armando or Ganet had a contract and previous signings such as Morais, whose continuity is not guaranteed, and Imanol Alonso. Thus, Montoro joined this summer, in his second stage at the club, and now Larrea accompanies him. Meanwhile, the departures of Armando or Ganet have yet to be resolved.

in-game stability



In this way, a player arrives at Enrique Roca who will have the task of providing stability in the middle of the field and who will increase the options that the Uruguayan coach will have in the wide area of ​​the pitch. “He is a midfielder who provides a lot of judgment with the ball and who also offers great performance without it,” the club describes him, which also explains that “he can act in any position in midfield and in any profile, since he dominates both legs ».

The 29-year-old from Madrid comes from being a regular in the Second Division. He accumulates more than a hundred games in the last four seasons. He made the leap to silver football from Villarreal B. Then he ended up at Numancia. After a season and a half, he went on loan to Ponferradina in the winter transfer window. A movement that was a complete success. And it is that he formed a very valuable duo in the middle of the field in a team, that of Bolo, of great solidity and that with differential players like Isi Palazón achieved promotion. It was then that he was able to stay in Second with the Berciano team itself and, in the last two years, with Tenerife.

With the arrival of Larrea, Murcia follows the recent trend of incorporating players from a higher category such as Marcos Mauro, Montoro or José Ángel Carrillo. And the next one could be Tomás Pina. A sum so far of 18 signings to form a very renewed squad and that, with the preseason recently concluded, is still not closed a week before the start of the League and eight days after the debut of the granas against Recreativo Granada in Nuevo Los Carmen is.