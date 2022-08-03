Real Murcia signed another great pre-season game and struck down Tenerife, another Second Division team that last season played in the final tie for promotion to First Division. After drawing in the first of the stakes against Andorra de Piqué and knocking down Villarreal B 3-1 last Saturday, this Wednesday he got rid of the chicharrero team by a resounding 3-0.

It is nothing more than a new preparation game that is worth nothing for the season, but Mario Simón’s team was once again forceful in defense and lethal in attack, a sober team that did not seem to be a category below their rival. The first goal was the work of Pedro León, his debut after returning to the Grana team, who converted a penalty committed on himself.

Jara claims



The 2-0 came after half an hour of play, after a good personal move by Boris Kouassi, who fought an impossible ball until the end, obtaining the prize of finding a better positioned teammate like Arnau Ortiz, who shot the team’s goal insular. The third came ten minutes into the second half and came thanks to a quality play by Santi Jara, who grabbed a volley from the edge of the box to beat the rival goalkeeper.

The next friendly of the grana team, the fourth of the summer, will be against Mar Menor, a Second Federation team loaded with ex-Murcianists, a duel that will be played at Pinatar Arena at 7:00 p.m.