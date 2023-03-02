In the end they have reached the altar and they have also put on the rings. Agustín Ramos and Felipe Moreno have staged their agreement, a pact that can make Real Murcia grow in the coming years. «We are in tune, Real Murcia is the most important thing. That’s how we both understand it. We learned our lesson the first time. It took us a quarter of an hour to reach an agreement. We have a ‘feeling’ and we are similar, we have grown from nothing. We will make the important decisions together. Now we are married, before we were dating », assured the current grana president at the press conference that served as a presentation of his project.

Felipe Moreno wanted, first, to look back: «I want to thank anyone, especially the shareholders and fans of recent years, that we are here and Real Murcia is still alive. From the one who sold a bracelet to they put money and risked their heritage, “said the Cordovan. Both were close and even affectionate. Ramos explained that Moreno “is going to be the largest shareholder, I will be the second and if I have to put more money, I will put it.” The businessman from Abarán also wanted to “thank all the team that has been with us. They are healthy people who love Real Murcia. The directors are lovely people, we were a team of friends who got together to make decisions”, alluding to the imminent departure from the governing body of the KBusiness members’ club.

In fact, the new Board will be made up of seven members, three related to Agustín Ramos and four to Felipe Moreno, who will be the entity’s CEO. “We will make the decisions together. In the things that Felipe has experience, he must do it, just like economic issues, “Ramos also announced. “I will never be president. Agustín will always be the president of the club as long as he wants to, “the Cordovan businessman later pointed out.

Radical turn in a week



Both also wanted to explain how it has been possible that after the discrepancies and the crossing of statements just ten days ago, the agreement has now been possible: «There has only been one change. We were all delighted. Neither Daniel Moreno nor Emilio García have viewed the union between Felipe and I badly,” said Ramos, who also assured that at the end of November “there was a lack of communication at the beginning and we were a little tight. We had to do it as we have done this time, in 48 hours, without things getting cold, “he said.

Felipe Moreno slipped what his plan is in broad strokes: «Professionalize the club as much as possible, think big. Put the best means for employees to work comfortably. Improve day by day. If the bases are laid, it will be easier, “he assured. He also said that he will withdraw García de la Vega’s lawsuits “before May, that’s my idea, leave everything clean,” he insisted. He also assured that the money that he has paid and that he will soon pay to García de la Vega “does not go within the ten million that I am going to contribute to the club.”

Moreno, who said he had no “problems” with Roca, will take over the participatory loans that Ramos was going to convert into shares: “I have made a payment schedule with Agustín Ramos and other people who have contributed. I assume them as capital and I will pay it in three years. Before November 2023 I will put another five million. And from there try to get the club to generate its own resources, “acknowledged the Cordovan.”