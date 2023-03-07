Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 01:23





It is evident that Pedro León is the main offensive reference of Real Murcia 2022-23. After 26 games and with ten goals in his personal account, it is difficult for any other footballer in the grana squad to surpass him from here to the end of the competition. And what also remains palpable, for now, is that the player from Muleño sharpens his aim more when he plays at Enrique Roca, a stadium where he has scored eight of the ten goals he has scored this season. He started by scoring three against Unión Deportiva Logroñés on matchday 6 and then scored a brilliant free-kick against Osasuna Promises on matchday 10 and scored a brace against Bilbao Athletic on matchday 20.

THE DATA

8 Of the 10 goals scored by Pedro León this season, he has scored at Enrique Roca His victims were the Unión Deportiva Logroñés, Osasuna Promesas, Bilbao Athletic, Nástic de Tarragona and Barcelona B. Away from home, he has only scored in Alicante and Bilbao.

Pedro León also opened the scoring in the victory against Nástic on February 11 before scoring the goal for Simón’s team against the Barça branch last Sunday. In his first stage in grana, the muleño scored another ten goals, although he could only score two in the new stadium that he only enjoyed part of the 2006-07 campaign.