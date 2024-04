Sunday, April 7, 2024, 10:39 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Real Murcia does not have a brilliant football proposal, many Murcian fans are not convinced by their team's play, but at the Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras they gave a lesson in defensive rigor and knowing how to be in a game that was, from the beginning, a . ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers