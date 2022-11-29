Football
The clash between Ramos and Moreno, the doubts in the accounts and the fear of an uncertain future, keys in an appointment that will mark the life of Murcia today
It had been a long time since a Real Murcia shareholders’ meeting had not been as full of questions as today’s (6:00 p.m.). After the death of Jesús Samper in December 2015, precisely in the run-up to the assembly in which the accounts for the 2014-15 financial year would be examined, there were turbulent seasons in which each
#Real #Murcia #faces #highvoltage #meeting
Leave a Reply