It has been an endless nightmare, but it has now come to an end. After 14 years, Real Murcia already has in its possession the Order of Compliance with the Bankruptcy initiated by Jesús Samper in 2009 and which has been a real headache for an entity that is always in question, always living on the edge of the abyss. In fact, from almost the beginning, the centenary club stopped fulfilling its commitments and always, with the exception of the last period, lived with a noose around its neck and waiting for the liquidation request of a creditor tired of waiting.

The lawyers Andrés López and Higinio Pérez, the trusted people of Felipe Moreno in this matter, have worked hard and silently since last March to reach this point. The current president of Grana even went so far as to deposit, as LA VERDAD has already announced, a guarantee of 2 million before a notary in the capital to cushion the possible resurrection of creditors who have been missing for years. There have been weeks of tension, conversations and trips to the court that have been worthwhile and that also add to the work of other former counselors such as Daniel Moreno, Emilio García, Francisco Miró and Francisco Cobacho.

tense wait



The Murcia lawyers have followed a meticulous plan that reflected a key moment: the presentation on May 4 before the Commercial Court of Murcia of the request for the Compliance Order, which was admitted by the judicial body and which granted a period of 15 days, after the respective transfer to all parties, so that creditors with whom there were no payment agreements could claim. June 1 was another key date, the last day for Judge María Dolores de las Heras to grant this Order of Compliance that precedes the Order of Lifting and its registration in the Mercantile Registry, although the fact that the notification to the administrations The public authorities were delayed and the strike of the Justice officials also delayed the order that arrived yesterday at the lawyers of the grana club.

Murcia has various agreements with creditors made, to a large extent, in previous years. It was an important step in a career that Felipe Moreno has managed to complete together with Andrés López and Higinio Pérez. It has not been easy since some agreements were not fulfilled and some creditors were on a war footing, but Real Murcia already has the document it needed and that takes it out of a bankruptcy contest, although it still maintains a debt from this process that it intends to solve in the short term. At least he is no longer with the noose around his neck.

The entity presented the compliance request on May 4, an award that has arrived almost two months later

debt restructuring



Once the Order of Compliance with the Contest has been achieved, Real Murcia cannot be stopped. It will still drag about 8.6 million debt from this process that started in February 2009.

This amount includes the 1.3 million unknown creditors (Murcia is working to cancel them), the 3.3 of agreements with current renewed bankruptcy creditors, the 2.1 million of ‘debt against the mass’ generated in the post-bankruptcy phase and the 1.9 million that the club owes to the Professional Soccer League and that it will only have to pay in the event of promotion to First Division.

To these 8.6 million we must add 900,000 euros that Real Murcia owes to the City Council plus another 400,000 that it owes to Emuasa-Aguas de Murcia, in addition to the nearly 14 million pending with the Treasury and Social Security, an amount that has decreased in 4 million after the recent payments made by Felipe Moreno.

The next step: subject the club to a viability plan that will make the private debt disappear permanently and allow the club to fly freely on its way to Primera.