The second day of Liga4Boxing Allannia Resort featured exciting matches on the On Guardamar Arena floor. Even crosses where the Balearic team of Mallorca Lions could only start a draw against the Murcian Boxing Federation team. An even match where both teams were adding points in each match until reaching the tables at 3 and getting 1 point for each team within Group A. In this group, the KO Boxing and The Boxer Club teams continue to lead after their past victories in the first day with 3 points each.

For its part, in the second match of this Day 2 of the league and within Group B, The Real Murcia Boxeo franchise achieved victory after beating the Spanish Boxing Federation team in an also vibrant crossover. Result of 4-2 in favor of the Murcians who co-lead this group together with the Madrid team of Emporio Valenciano.

Both meetings could be seen through Marca’s Facebook live platform with great audience success.

We will have to wait until February 27 for the league to relight the lights of this magnificent state competition where the rest of the teams will fight to take advantage in their group or score so as not to lose the trail of the leaders. TOYes, in Group A, KO Boxing and The Boxer Club, first and second, will face each other in Guardamar del Segura. On the other side of the table and within Group B, the co-leader Emporio Valenciano will fight against the Canaries of Taknara to maintain their dominant position.