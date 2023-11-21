Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 8:42 p.m.



The Grana club wants Sunday’s clash between Real Murcia and Málaga to record the best entry of the season and surpass that of the duel against Real Madrid Castilla just ten days ago. Then, 18,378 spectators gathered at the Casa Grana, 5,905 more than the faithful who came to see the Real Murcia-Alcoyano on October 1 (12,473 spectators) and which represents, for the moment, the second best entry of the season in a row. closely followed by the league premiere at home against Córdoba, a match attended by 11,750 fans.

The match

The subscribers

The 13,000 members of Real Murcia will not have to pay in Sunday’s duel against Málaga.

Non-subscribers

Children’s 7 euros, Funds 15 euros, Side Stand 20 euros, Preferential Grandstand 25 euros, VIP Seat 35 euros and VIP Box 100 euros.

Visiting fans

Málaga fans will have up to 1,200 tickets for Sunday’s clash at a price of 15 euros. The Grana club has reserved a higher number in case the demand is even greater than this amount.

For now, everything indicates that the number of spectators for Sunday’s duel (6:00 p.m.) will be high, although the irregular performance of both teams may mean that it does not take first place. Everything will depend on the next five days of sale and other circumstances such as the schedule of the match, unbeatable for the attendance of both local and visiting spectators. It is worth remembering that the Grana team has not yet managed to win with Pablo Alfaro on the bench (they have had two 0-0 draws) and that Málaga will arrive in Murcia after adding two draws against Córdoba and Ibiza and losing at home last weekend. week against Alcoyano.

The last 72 hours, keys



However, Real Murcia has offered 1,200 tickets at a price of 15 euros to the Malaga club, while it has reserved other sectors of the field near the visiting area in case the demand was even greater. Furthermore, late yesterday there were already 700 non-subscribing local fans who had purchased tickets for the duel in person and online. It is worth remembering that two weeks ago, in the run-up to the clash against Castilla, the highest number of tickets were sold in the 72 hours prior to the duel between the white reserve team and Real Murcia.