In the offices of the Enrique Roca Stadium, work does not stop, and not only in sports matters. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has asked the club chaired by Agustín Ramos to correct the existing errors in the registration of the team in the First Federation. Real Murcia has a period of five days to solve this problem that Ramos himself considered solved a week ago. The problem is aggravated by the fact that Real Murcia Imperial, a Grana subsidiary that competes in Group XIII of the Third Division, is not registered either.

The statement from the Spanish Football Federation reads as follows: «Completed the period for the application for registration of teams in official competitions at the state level, in compliance with the provisions of the General Regulations, as well as in the Regulatory Norms and Bases of Competition, and once the diverse documentation presented by each club has been analyzed, the existence of teams with defects in the documentation presented and/or with a lack of required documentation is verified.

And then it decides that a period of five days is granted to solve these deficiencies to the teams that have not yet registered correctly, which are Real Murcia (First Federation), Lleida Esportiu (Second RFEF), in addition to UE Sant Andreu , Real Jaén, CD Santañy, Club Haro Deportivo and Real Murcia Imperial in the Third Division.

From the club they transmit peace of mind, assuring that it is a bureaucratic process since the amount to be paid for registration has already been delivered. Between this Thursday afternoon or this Friday it must be resolved, and announced by the RFEF that the registration of Real Murcia and its subsidiary is one hundred percent correct. The reason that the Imperial does not appear registered either is because the procedure that the first team must complete “drags” the registration of the grana subsidiary.