Serna and Carrasco settle the granas in the ‘playoff’ after a streak in which the team adds thirteen points from the last fifteen disputed
It was not a prestigious victory, but it has merit. Especially due to the difficulties that Murcia encountered in the week prior to the visit to Salto del Caballo in the form of injuries such as Casado’s and unexpected absences such as Athuman’s, who got on the bus to travel to Toledo after alone train once with your companions
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply