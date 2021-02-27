Football The objective of the club is to revoke in the Supreme Court the ruling of the Hearing that gave the reason to De la Vega and annulled the capital increase of 2018 Mauricio de la Vega, in 2019, in the trial in the Commercial Court. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM SERGIO CONESA Saturday, 27 February 2021, 02:31



The month of February started for the current Council of Real Murcia in the worst possible way. The ruling of the Provincial Court on the second day gave the reason to García de la Vega and annulled the capital increase of 2018, after which Tornel became the maximum shareholder of the grana club. The blow was very hard for the paprika leaders