Starting this Sunday, Real Murcia fans will have a street named after them. As it could not be otherwise, it will be located next to its sacred temple, the Enrique Roca.

The Avenida Afición del Real Murcia will be inaugurated at 5:00 p.m., one hour before the match between the grana team and Alcoyano. It is expected that the event will be attended by the competent authorities of the Murcia City Council and that it will take place in the Plaza del Estado Enrique Roca, where the plaque with this new name will be placed.

Avenida Afición del Real Murcia is one of the streets that give access to the stadium and that, from today, will serve to honor and remember the faithful supporters of the pepper team.

On March 23, the Streets Commission chaired by the Councilor for Health and Digital Transformation, Esther Nevado, approved the proposal made by the Real Murcia Board of Directors, in which this public thoroughfare, without an officially approved name, and which It is located in front of the main façade of the Enrique Roca Stadium, it was renamed Avenida Afición del Real Murcia.