The 21-year-old midfielder from Alcantarilla returns to the Region, on loan from Castellón, with whom he has had no opportunities in Second Jesús Carrillo tries to control a ball, in his time at Cartagena.

The two or three touches that Real Murcia initially wanted to give in this winter market are turning into a full-blown revolution in their squad. It was difficult for the grana club to close the arrival of Nereo Champagne and Adán Gurdiel. In addition, last week there was no incorporation for the game against Betis Deportivo. However, last Sunday’s defeat has led to an acceleration in operations and even more changes than expected. Verza arrived on Sunday, yesterday Francisco Molinero and this Tuesday it was the turn of a sub-23 like Jesús Carrillo.

Carrillo is a 21-year-old midfielder who knows the red house well after passing through Real Murcia in their lower categories. As a youth he went to Real Madrid and was also in the quarry of Málaga and Albacete. His jump to Second B gave it in the Region when Cartagena brought him back to the Region. However, a year later, due to the lack of opportunities, he went to Melilla. Last summer it was the first signing of Castellón in its return to Second Division, but it has only played eight minutes. The best possibility for the footballer in this winter market was a loan that allows him to regain his sensations on the pitch and return to Murcia, who were looking for a player of his profile, has been the offer he has chosen.