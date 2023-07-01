He still monopolizes everything today at Real Murcia. It was something highly anticipated for a long time. And it ended up coming. 14 years after entering bankruptcy, the grana club received the writ of compliance and got out of there. A historic success that resonates accordingly. As in the presentation of the Business School that will be launched by the entity, in collaboration with Sport Business World (SBW). It was the first act of Murcia less than a day after that milestone was known. In addition, there was no shortage of club representatives such as Juanjo Fernández, director, Francisco López, general director, or José Manuel Sánchez, manager.

“Finally we can smile a little,” admitted Juanjo Fernández, the person from the grana entity who valued the news of the last few hours. Apart from sports there are other things that are very important, fundamental. Real Murcia, with this new management, is managing to respond step by step», he also declared.

Stability



This achievement, together with others in recent weeks and months of work, clears the way for Murcia at an economic level and therefore stabilizes him at an institutional level. «In any company and in any club when you start from scratch, you start to generate. What is the use of working if everything that comes in is taken by the Treasury?”, explained the counselor. And in the same way he added: «We are going with great enthusiasm and with a lot of work behind us. This is not easy. The rope is being removed ».

It is the first great news of the summer for the Murcian team, which breathes much easier after leaving the competition. Now news regarding the first team are also expected, especially when it comes to confirming their new coach. Also in terms of transfers, a chapter already opened with the return of Arturo Molina. “I ask for peace of mind. We are showing that things come. The sports issue is very important, but the best news is what we received on Thursday. And the ones that we are going to receive in the next few hours, “advanced the counselor before the weekend.

A Juanjo Fernández who took the opportunity to remind all the people who have been behind Real Murcia to get to this point: «There are the lawyers, the manager, the general director, the subscribers… We manage and work, but without everyone’s support it is impossible.” In the same sense, Antonio Ruiz, director of SBW, also wanted to congratulate the lawyers responsible for carrying out this work successfully. “It is some of the best news that could be received, or the best,” he said.

pioneering initiative



Meanwhile, Real Murcia is also moving in other aspects as shown by the presentation of the Business School itself, a new area within the club to provide specialized training in relation to the sports industry, and specifically, to football. The consultant Sport Business World will be in charge of coordinating it. The first course, with 20 places, will start next November consisting of seven modules and will last until April 2024. It will be face-to-face and will be held at Enrique Roca itself, the grana stadium. “We are pioneers in this initiative in which a club like Murcia does this type of action,” said Juanjo Fernández.

Antonio Ruiz was responsible for explaining this new initiative in more detail. “We think it’s a great idea. It is not only a Business School, it is the amount of value contribution that we can make to Murcian society with training. Education is an essential value at the level of transformation of society and generating synergies with local actors. Real Murcia, a hundred-year-old institution, could not be left out, “said the director of SBW.