Real Murcia Baloncesto continues to close details of last season in which it ended up playing a historic ‘playoff’ for promotion to the Endesa League and putting one of the great favorites such as Covirán Granada on the ropes, which this afternoon is playing the final game to go up to the top category. The debut of the grana team in the LEB Oro was complicated and some doubts arose as to whether it would be possible to save the category. However, as the weeks went by, Rafa Monclova’s pupils found their best version and managed to save the category and even fight for promotion.

The name of Rafa Monclova is precisely the key to the project chaired by Álvaro Buendía. The Sevillian coach has been largely responsible for ensuring that the grana team, during the three seasons he has been in charge, has more than achieved its objectives. First settling in the LEB Plata, although it was a second and a half from the promotion to Gold. Then climbing to the second category of national basketball and, finally, the permanence in it. With some difficulties along the way, how could it be otherwise, but Monclova is a key piece and that is why Real Murcia Baloncesto does not want to make any decisions about the next season without knowing if they can count on him.

The Sevillian published after falling against Granada a message on his social networks that was interpreted as a farewell, but several weeks after that match there is no firm decision. “I don’t know anything at the moment,” Monclova himself responded yesterday to THE TRUTH when asked about his future. From Real Murcia the message is similar: “For now we are closing last season and we have not made any movement for the next season.”

The name of Monclova has had some connection in recent weeks with Real Betis, an ACB club in which the coach was already directing his subsidiary between 2013 and 2015, before starting a stage in Denmark. For this reason, the decision made by the current Betis coach, Joan Plaza, who has until the beginning of July to decide if he is still in the Verdiblanco team, may be key in his future. An offer in the top flight and on top of a team from his hometown would be too seductive to refuse. Once the grana club knows the identity of its coach, it will be the turn to face the construction of the next squad in LEB Oro.