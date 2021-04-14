Football | Second B The grana club has not revealed the identity of the footballer, but assures that “he is isolated at his home and in perfect condition” Real Murcia players during a training session at the UMU. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

Real Murcia announced this Wednesday that a member of the first team tested positive for Covid-19 in the last tests carried out on granas players. The name of the person affected has not yet emerged, but it is about a footballer who yesterday, on the team’s rest day, noticed some symptoms. So, Real Murcia decided to advance to this Wednesday the weekly test that takes place on Thursdays to the members of the first team and who has relieved the positive. The player “is isolated at his home and in perfect condition,” according to the Grana club. On Friday the test will be repeated after 48 hours and while the rest of the group is training normally at the Enrique Roca stadium.

It should be remembered that the last positive of Real Murcia for Covid-19 was that of Adrián Melgar, at the end of December, just when the first team grana returned to training after the Christmas holidays. However, the most important case in the paprika group occurred in October when Álvaro Moreno, Mario Abenza and Antonio López tested positive. A situation that forced the suspension of the match between Betis Deportivo and Real Murcia and that caused these three players to miss the next match against Sevilla Atlético.