Just because a team is a rival doesn’t mean it has to be an enemy. Real Murcia and Castellón know it very well, and they go even further. This Sunday they will not only face each other, but they will also do so with the same objective: the ‘playoff’. They may be rivals, but they are also friends. This has been the case in recent seasons, in which both fans have shown a twinning from a distance to help and support each other in the bad times that have occurred in recent years. Delicate situations such as downgrades or economic problems that endangered the two entities.

Those stages of maximum difficulty united two historic clubs and already centenarians that went through similar adversities much more. Castellón spent up to seven seasons in the Third Division and the platform ‘Save the CDCS’ was formed. Later, Murcia experienced something very similar when they rebelled against his disappearance with the ‘SOS Real Murcia’ movement. Sportingly, he also had the bitter pill of relegation to the Second Federation (Fourth). «When we were selling bracelets, Castellón was the first club that approached us. It was the first fans that came to support us. They invited us to spend the day. When we needed them most, they were there. They helped us a lot. Since then the relationship has been stronger”, explains Salva Oliva, president of the Federation of Peñas del Real Murcia (Fepemur). The Federation of Peñas del Castellón (Fedpecas) also organized a charity paella to help footballers and grana workers who were suffering from defaults at that time. “We are in ‘United Hobbies’ (association of Spanish soccer club federations) so that there is a coexistence,” adds Alejandro Moll, right-hand man of the president of Fedpecas, Alberto Aicart.

Fepemur was also present at an event for the 100 years of the albinegros. «We do an act called ‘Leyendas’ in which we invite several former players from Castellón. In 2022 it was included in the Centenary events. All the ‘United Hobbies’ clubs were invited”, says Moll.

The problems of the last seasons strengthened a bond that, yes, already existed. «The good relationship came from many years ago. The friendship was formed a long time ago and has lasted ever since,” says Oliva. Moll also speaks in this sense: «I know of people who continue to be friends with people from Murcia who came here in their day. And people from here who have gone there. We are two very old clubs and due to the hardships we have come together more ».

Fepemur has also taken advantage of Castellón’s visit to declare the match ‘Peñista’s Day’. «Starting at 12:00 we will deliver some commemorative plaques to the clubs that have been with us for more than 15 years. Then we will wait for the arrival of the Castellón fans and we will spend the day with them”, Oliva advances about an initiative that was also held in Castalia. “They prepared a holiday for us. We spent a very good day », she adds. Castellón has also applied the idea. «Last year a paella was made against Albacete. With Sabadell too. When we went there we stayed with them. And now with Murcia. We are fans who travel a lot, “says an Alejandro Moll who always advocates sportsmanship:” The best of all is when a game ends and the fans intersect. The other day, Sabadell risked their lives, but we wished each other luck. In 90 minutes each one defends their own, but then the rival is recognized ».

And so comes today’s duel. «I wish they were both already classified for the ‘playoff’. For us the game is quite important, we risk everything, ”Oliva admits. Moll also talks about the local need: «The team that is risking its life is Murcia. We have a four point mattress. The sooner the ‘playoff’ is certified, the better. Let’s go comfortable, in quotes ». There could be around 20,000 Murcian fans and around 700 visiting fans are expected. Whoever wins, both fans will give color to the stands and will continue sharing a chant: “Murcia and Castellón, First Division!”.