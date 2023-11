Monday, November 13, 2023, 01:03







1. Alfaro shook up the team in his debut by introducing three midfielders and putting Guarrotxena and Rubio on the wings



He only had a couple of training sessions, but that did not stop Pablo Alfaro from hitting new buttons in his debut as coach of Real Murcia. He maintained confidence in Sergio Santos or Andrés López, recent starters. He also kept Zalaya at left back,…

