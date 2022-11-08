Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid missed the opportunity to regain the top of the Spanish Football League, after losing to its host Vallecano 2-3 in the 13th stage of the competition. 21 points in eighth place.

Vallecano advanced with a goal scored by Santi Comsania in the fifth minute, before Luka Modric equalized for Real Madrid from a penalty kick in the 37th minute and in the 41st minute Eder Militao scored the second goal for Real, but Vallecano equalized again through Alvaro Garcia in the 44th minute and in the 67th minute. Oscar Trejo the third goal for Vallecano from a penalty kick.

The match began with pressure from the host team, which tried to confuse the accounts of its opponent, who exchanged pressure on his host with a fiery attack consisting of Brazilian Vinicius Junior and his compatriot Rodrygo, in addition to Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

Vallecano managed to advance in the fifth minute through Santi Comsania, who received a cross pass from the left side of his colleague Francesco Garcia, to hit the ball directly past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

After the goal, Real Madrid went out trying to score the equalizer, which caused the presence of spaces in the line of defense, which was used by Vallecano to launch several attacks on the Real Madrid goal.

And in the 37th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick to Real Madrid, after blocking Marco Asensio inside the penalty area, to be translated by Croatian captain Luka Modric in the net, scoring the equalizer.

Real Madrid managed to score the second goal through Eder Militao, who took advantage of a corner kick taken by his colleague Asensio to header past goalkeeper Stoli Dimitrievsky in the 41st minute. Who hit a strong ball Courtois did not succeed in stopping it to shake his net.

The rest of the first half minutes did not witness anything new, so the referee blew his whistle to the end with a 2/2 tie. With the beginning of the second half, Rayo Vallecano continued his good performance and threatened Courtois’ goal on more than one occasion, while Real Madrid seemed to be surrounded by the strong attack from the club.

In the 67th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick to Rayo Vallecano after a handball from Real defender Dani Carvajal inside the penalty area.

Oscar Trejo, player of Rayo Vallecano, took the penalty, but Courtois successfully saved the kick before the referee decided to retake the kick due to a violation by Real Madrid players during its implementation.

In the second time, Trejo scored the third goal for Rayo Vallecano, so that the host team succeeded in advancing the result again, and Real Madrid’s attempts varied to return to the match again, but Rayo Vallecano’s defense was matched on more than one occasion.