The match ended with a brawl at the end, with the Madrid players celebrating the victory on the grass and the Mallorca players making some of the rivals disgraceful with their behavior. The mess started when Bellingham said something to Pablo Maffeo and the Argentine confronted him. Maffeo would later tell Ancelotti that Bellingham had laid his hand on him.

Maffeo had already had a tough time with Vinícius practically from the first minute, as he had warned for days on social media.

In the scuffle between the Englishman and Maffeo, youth player Raúl Asencio got in the middle and Samú Costa went straight for him. Dani Rodríguez also ended up facing the young Madrid center back: “He has a lot to learn,” he said afterwards. Raúl Asencio had told Maffeo: “Go over there, you are very bad.”

Things became more tangled with the appearance of more players in the brawl. Lucas Vázquez also went after Maffeo and Copete, Mojica and Muriqi also appeared there, who started pushing and shoving with Asencio. Rüdiger acted as mediator and separated Asencio first from Maffeo and then from Muriqi. Camavinga also ended up hugging Asencio to get him out of the area.

At a press conference Ancelotti was upset by the final fight: “The fight was unnecessary for both teams because the match had already ended. “It didn’t make sense.”

The Madrid coach was happy with his team’s performance: “We started very well but it was difficult for us. It has been a demanding match. Mallorca played the game they had to play. “A couple of times it has created problems for us.”

Ancelotti evaluated Mbappé’s game positively: “He is very good now. Since December he has been showing his best version and with the quality he has I don’t know where he can go.”

The coach did not want to talk about Dani Olmo’s registration in the League or Jan Laporta’s behavior in the box before Barcelona Athletic. “I have my opinion but I don’t want to talk about those issues.”

Rodrygo, who turned 24 today, valued “seeking the goal until the end. I had never played on my birthday. It has been a special day to see all the team’s work. We want the first title of the year to gain confidence. Against Barcelona, ​​because it is a classic, it motivates us even more.”