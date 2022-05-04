“Another magical evening for the kings of Europe.” The banner in the stands of Real Madrid spoke of great anticipation for the semi-final of the Champions League against Manchester City. In the middle of the canvas is an image of Karim Benzema, the striker who has already scored fourteen times in this Champions League. Who made two hat-tricks in the knockout phase. The man who could do magic.

And why not, those great expectations? Here the great of the earth faced each other. That is Real Madrid and Manchester City in many ways. Because the players on the pitch – Kevin De Bruyne, Benzema, Luka Modric – are among the best in the world. Because coaches Josep Guardiola (City) and Carlo Ancelotti (Real) have a huge honors list. Certainly also through the first leg – 4-3 for City – which was monumental because of the tactical joust, the pace, the individual actions, the speed, the Panenka penalty from Benzema at a decisive moment.

It was also a meeting of the clubs that earn the most money worldwide. This year for the first time Manchester City captained the so-called Money League, the ranking of rich clubs that Deloitte makes every year. The club had a turnover of 645 million euros – the most of any club. Number two was Real Madrid, with a turnover of 640 million euros.

The ranking also shows where the money comes from. The tens of thousands of people who provided a wonderful Champions League atmosphere in Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening are of no importance to the accountant. Only 1 percent of Real Madrid’s income comes from match days (ticket sales, catering turnover). At Manchester City it is even less (0.8 percent). These clubs earn almost all of their money from television rights and commercial activities (shirt sales, merchandising).

And yet that audience would still play its part this evening. This Wednesday evening would prove just how wonderful it is that there are fans in the stands again.

A much better Manchester City

It was unbelievable that the Madrilenians, who became champions of Spain last weekend, could still have expectations for this game. In Manchester City were much better last week. Guardiola’s side could have scored seven goals. But this Real Madrid invented survival. Twice City gave away a two-goal lead. And so Real was alive before kick-off Wednesday night. It had to score to reach the final.

Those who expected a copy of the first game had to swallow in the first half. Manchester City could be seen defending a lead. Take it easy, no big risks. Waiting for the chances that the team always creates. The upper hand, but also many balls wide – never good for the pace. Guardiola was excited along the line, yes, but the crowds got little more than glimpses of the quality from the first game from either side.

Real Madrid, that wasp that can sometimes sting unexpectedly, wanted so badly. Vinicius Junior who makes action after action, drops, arms in the air, but always comes just too late. Benzema, that of his few shooting chances now no knows how to score goals. Modric and Toni Kroos, who look for openings in the defense of Manchester City, but always see their balls intercepted.

And then there will be room for Manchester City. Then Bernardo Silva dives in, pushes the ball to Riyad Mahrez, who hits hard in the short corner. One moment that it does work, that’s all Manchester City needed. Fifteen minutes before time, and it is actually clear who will go to the final.

Guardiola jumps for joy along the line, clenches his fists for a moment, walks around the dugout a few steps and knows it’s done. Even Jack Grealish’s ball being taken off the line doesn’t matter anymore. “We can play much, much worse than in the first game and still win,” Guardiola said before the game. And that’s exactly how it seemed to go.

Rodrygo .’s header

But football cannot always be captured in logic. Can’t be predicted. Because there, suddenly, in the last minute of official playing time there is Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo. Benzema keeps a high cross in, brings the ball back and Rodrygo runs into it: 1-1.

And then comes the audience. It is such a moment that the spectators feel that it is possible. That the feeling spills over onto the field. That every tackle is accompanied by tens of thousands of cheering people. Every successful pass. Every failed ball from Manchester City. What happens then should not be allowed for a team at this level, with a coach like Guardiola. But under this pressure, in such a sporty-hostile stadium, it can still happen. Manchester City lose control of their own football. Error upon error upon error. No ball seems to be coming.

And then, less than a minute later: perfect pass for Real Madrid. Header, hard and spinning, from Rodrygo again. 2-1. The defining goal of the game, because Real Madrid now truly believe they can still win. Extension at Bernabeu.

And yes, there is Benzema. There he comes to honor the banner. That’s his moment of it, it’s no exaggeration: football magic. The striker is knocked down – stupid foul by City – and is given a penalty. He slides it into the right corner. Until he hits the ball cold-blooded. Then yelling at the audience, who actually can’t believe what’s happening here. It’s 3-1, the score over two games: 6-5.

Real Madrid’s survival artists are allowed to go to Paris. Liverpool awaits on May 28. The final of the Champions League.