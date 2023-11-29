Real Madrid won against Napoli a match that could have gone down either way. Napoli took the lead before the 10th minute, but Real Madrid equalized after a minute and in the end Bellingham’s individual quality was enough to tip the balance. Now, the white team faces 5 games in 20 days, a fairly tight schedule for a squad that currently has 8 absences due to injury. These are their next games:
The merengue team will face the Nasrid team in a match in which the whites start as clear favorites to win. Next month’s schedule is not excessively complicated for Ancelotti’s team, but they should not be overconfident.
The whites travel for the league match against Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Madrid knows that these are the games in which it cannot fail so as not to lose points compared to its rivals.
Once the match against Betis is over, Real Madrid will not have a rest. The whites will travel to Germany to close the group stage against Unión Berlin, in a match where Ancelotti will be able to rotate.
Real Madrid will have to face a Villarreal team that is going through a bad time in the league championship. The groguets are not able to get out of the bottom half, Real Madrid arrives like a shot.
Alavés is causing people to talk this season, putting teams like FC Barcelona in trouble, and they give the impression of being able to get points from any league match. Real Madrid has to take advantage of this stretch of more “affordable” matches to expand its lead in the domestic competition.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Real Betis
|
December 9
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG. 9:15 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
#Real #Madrids #schedule #victory #Napoli #games #days