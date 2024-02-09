The Santiago Bernabéu stadium Madrid will host an official NFL American football game in 2025, Peter O'Reilly, Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events of the competition, officially announced at a press conference held in the American city of Las Vegas.

Together with O'Reilly, who has not specified the teams that will face each other in that clash, he has appeared before the media Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations at Real Madrid, who expressed his desire for the alliance that unites both parties to be extended into the future.

“It is an important day for us. The strategic alliance that we are presenting with the NFL today is going to help us transmit our values, our brands are going to become even more global. Our stadium is about to complete one of its most extraordinary transformations. It is one of the temples of football in the world and from now on it will also be an architectural icon and one of the most important entertainment venues in Europe and the world,” Butragueño said in his speech.

“Madrid is an open, cosmopolitan and hospitable city that receives its visitors warmly. Real Madrid has always been proud to be one of its main ambassadors. This alliance with the NFL will allow us to enjoy one of the most prestigious venues in the world in a venue like the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in which millions of people from all continents have experienced very intense emotions. We are convinced that what we announce today is the beginning of a long and lasting relationship,” he added.

For his part, O'Reilly said in his introduction: “We could not be more excited to bring the best of the NFL and our teams to more than 13 million passionate fans in Spain; and to partner with one of the most important football clubs. such as Real Madrid, in a renovated world-class stadium. Madrid is a global city in terms of culture, entertainment, art; with a rich sports history.”

In the subsequent question period, the possibility of duels being held in other stadiums such as the Civitas Metropolitano or the Camp Nou was raised: “Today we focus on Real Madrid. We have no doubt that there are other great clubs and stadiums, in the country and around the world, We have great respect for the rest of the teams and cities, but now is the right time with the right partner.”

“Today we are focusing on the agreement with Real Madrid. There are other big cities, other big stadiums. We have talked today about the importance of having a renovated world-class stadium. That is a factor to start any conversation with Barcelona, ​​now or in the future. This is a situation where we have a refurbished world-class stadium, with a great partner, in a great city. We couldn't be more excited about it,” he said.

He also said that “the grass surface of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium is world class”; that at the moment they are not considering creating more franchises either in the United States or abroad; and that if the Chicago Bears played there in 2025, they would do so as visitors despite being one of the franchises linked to Spain.

In this sense, he revealed, without specifying names, that the location will come from one of the members of the AFC, made up of 16 entities among which are the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens. “In 2025, the AFC teams will play nine games at home and the chosen team will come from there. I am sure that there will be no lack of interest on the part of the franchises to play in Madrid thanks to this partnership with Real Madrid,” he said. .

For his part, Butragueño stressed: “It is a great day for Real Madrid as an organization, we are excited about this alliance with the NFL. It starts with this match, but our idea is for it to expand and last for many years. We have enormous respect for the NFL, for what it represents for the world of sports and for this country, for its business model. We hope it will be a very lasting relationship over time.”

“The NFL is a great brand that we admire and I am sure it will be a very profitable partnership. We are very proud of this agreement and what we will do together in the future. Our president is very excited about this opportunity. When they come to Madrid, we will do everything possible so that you enjoy an incredible experience and so that you feel that this agreement is good for both organizations, Q, he stated.

Regarding the Santiago Bernabéu, he commented: “For us, the stadium has been a turning point in our history. This alliance strengthens the idea we have of developing the stadium with great events and we want to build a relationship of trust with the NFL that will last for many years.” years because we are convinced that together we can build something extraordinary.

“We believe that our stadium is one of the temples of world football, it is in the center of the city, it is very comfortable for fans. We have developed a very innovative technology that allows us to save the playing field to organize all types of events and activities in that game space. One objective was to attract and be a reference center to organize events like this,” he said.

In relation to the various international sporting events that will be held soon in the capital of Spain, he noted: “Madrid is in an extraordinary moment, we feel very proud to be ambassadors of our city and our country and sport is an extraordinary platform for the international strengthening of a city”.

“Being able to offer an NFL game in our stadium is sensational news for our city and our country. The growth of cities has a lot to do with what they offer to those who visit them, and Madrid is in a splendid moment,” he added. On the other hand, he reflected on Real Madrid's link with the United States: “We come here every summer. It is a great experience for us because it allows us to have a great relationship with our fans here. It is an important country for us and we are delighted every time we we come”.

